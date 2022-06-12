Officials deny that UK is mulling temporary visas for EU workers to ease airport woes

The UK's Department for Transport has denied a report that Minister Grant Shapps is exploring issuing temporary visas to workers from the EU to ease a staffing crisis at airports.

The Telegraph had previously reported that plans were being discussed to issue baggage handlers and check-in staff with temporary visas similar to those issued to fruit pickers, musicians and religious figures.

However, a ministry spokesperson said in a brief statement on Saturday that the report was "entirely untrue".

Airports across Europe have struggled in the past week to cope with a rebound in demand, with British airports in particular experiencing chaos as a school half-term holiday coincided with the platinum jubilee holiday weekend.

MORE ON UK TRAVEL Historic fort and powerboat school named among England's best holiday spots

Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye last week said travellers should brace for up to 18 months of chaos because it may take the aviation sector that long to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

His warning echoed an earlier one made by Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary who in May said there would be "pinch points at the UK airports right through to the end of this summer until the kids go back to school in September.”

Mr Shapps called an emergency meeting with senior aviation executives at the beginning of the month but rejected pleas for aviation workers to be added to the shortage occupation list, which would have made it easier to recruit staff from abroad, The Telegraph reported.

However, Whitehall officials have since been discussing potential alternatives with industry representatives, according to the report.

A leading option would issue EU workers with temporary visas to work in the aviation industry for up to six months, and industry leaders hope that some could be transferred to a permanent visa at a later date, the report said.

“It’s inconceivable that the government’s policy allows EU staff to work as ballet dancers or fruit pickers in the UK but not in our airports," an industry source told The Telegraph.

“This illogical approach to labour shortfalls across the economy means that the government has to shoulder its fair share of the responsibility for current issues despite its best efforts to deflect blame exclusively to airlines.”

UK airport chaos - in pictures