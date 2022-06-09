Historic fort and powerboat school named among England's best holiday spots

The best holiday experiences across England have been identified at a tourism awards ceremony.

From the best hotels to the best new experiences, the VisitEngland awards celebrated holidays across the country just as the industry tries to rebuild after pandemic lockdowns.

VisitEngland gave a special nod to English period dramas, giving them the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award in recognition of their role in inspiring people to visit locations, such as Highclere Castle, Hampshire, which featured in hit TV series Downton Abbey.

A powerboat school in Mylor, Cornwall, was named experience of the year.

Three Mile Beach, also in Cornwall, the Black Country Living Museum, in the West Midlands, and Chester Zoo, Cheshire, were also honoured for the high level the experiences they offer.

Treeopia, in Worcestershire, and the Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath, were recognised as top places to stay.

“All these businesses are winners in every sense,” said VisitEngland advisory board chairman Nick de Bois.

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards also highlight the dedication of tourism businesses as they rebuild, championing best practice and providing visitors with first-class experiences.”

The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, running for more than 30 years, celebrate and champion innovation, quality and best practice in tourism.

Winners were announced in the Awards’ 15 ‘core’ categories as well as for four special awards, including Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award, Travel Content Award, TXGB Trailblazer Award and the Tourism Superstar Award.

The VisitEngland award winners are:

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award

Gold — Mylor Sailing & Powerboat School, Cornwall

Silver — Alton Towers Resort, Staffordshire

Bronze — Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs, Lancashire

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Gold — The 25 Boutique B&B, Devon

Silver — Horseshoe Cottage Farm, Leicestershire

Bronze — Brightham House Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Devon

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Gold — Secret Meadows, Suffolk

Silver — Brook Meadow, Leicestershire

Bronze — Landal Sandybrook, Derbyshire

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Gold — Chichester Festival Theatre, West Sussex

Silver — Pure Outdoor, Derbyshire

Bronze — West Bay Discovery Centre, Dorset

Experience of the Year

Gold — Mylor Sailing & Powerboat School, Cornwall

Silver — Pure Outdoor, Derbyshire

Bronze — All Hallows' Farmhouse Cookery School, Dorset

Large Hotel of the Year

Gold — The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath

Silver — Hotel Indigo Durham, County Durham

Bronze — The Langham, London

Small Hotel of the Year

Gold — Seaham Hall, County Durham

Joint Silver — No.15 by GuestHouse, Bath

Joint Silver — The Idle Rocks, Cornwall

New Tourism Business of the Year

Gold — Three Mile Beach, Cornwall

Silver — Triple A Food Tours, Tyne & Wear

Bronze — Rowley Farm Holidays, Worcestershire

Pub of the Year

Gold — The Cotley Inn, Somerset

Silver — The Acorn Inn, Dorset

Bronze — The Devonshire Arms at Pilsley, Derbyshire

Resilience and Innovation Award

Gold — Black Country Living Museum, West Midlands

Silver — Chester Zoo, Cheshire

Bronze — Severn Valley Railway, Worcestershire

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

Gold — Treeopia, Worcestershire

Silver — Glynn Barton, Cornwall

Bronze — Pitt Farm Holiday Cottages, Devon

Taste of England Award

Gold — Lu Ban Restaurant, Merseyside

Silver — Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Lancashire

Bronze — Fischer's Baslow Hall, Derbyshire

Unsung Hero Award

Gold — Adam Wardale, Middletons Hotel, North Yorkshire

Silver — Neeshal Jeewon, Hilton London Metropole, London

Bronze — Clive Goodwin, Ouseburn Trust, Tyne & Wear

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold — Chester Zoo, Cheshire

Silver — Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire

Bronze — Pensthorpe, Norfolk

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold — Nothe Fort, Dorset

Silver — Royal Liver Building 360, Merseyside

Bronze — British Music Experience, Merseyside

Travel Content Award

Gold — Ben Lerwill, National Geographic Traveller: ‘Pirates and prehistory on Devon’s south-east coast ’

Silver — Cathy Toogood, The Telegraph: ‘Forget the countryside — this Northern powerhouse is the perfect place for summer staycations’

Bronze — Lauren Jarvis, LoveExploring: ‘Explore the New Forest’

TXGB Trailblazer Award

Gold — Rugby League World Cup 2021

Silver — Visit Gloucester

Bronze — Mike James, Savouring Bath

Tourism Superstar 2022

Winner — George Finlay, Matlock Farm Park

Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award