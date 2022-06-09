Historic fort and powerboat school named among England's best holiday spots

A beach, history museum and zoo are among the winners

Simon Rushton
Jun 09, 2022
Alpha V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The best holiday experiences across England have been identified at a tourism awards ceremony.

From the best hotels to the best new experiences, the VisitEngland awards celebrated holidays across the country just as the industry tries to rebuild after pandemic lockdowns.

VisitEngland gave a special nod to English period dramas, giving them the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award in recognition of their role in inspiring people to visit locations, such as Highclere Castle, Hampshire, which featured in hit TV series Downton Abbey.

A powerboat school in Mylor, Cornwall, was named experience of the year.

Three Mile Beach, also in Cornwall, the Black Country Living Museum, in the West Midlands, and Chester Zoo, Cheshire, were also honoured for the high level the experiences they offer.

Treeopia, in Worcestershire, and the Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath, were recognised as top places to stay.

MORE FROM UK
Top highlights from Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee weekend

“All these businesses are winners in every sense,” said VisitEngland advisory board chairman Nick de Bois.

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards also highlight the dedication of tourism businesses as they rebuild, championing best practice and providing visitors with first-class experiences.”

The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, running for more than 30 years, celebrate and champion innovation, quality and best practice in tourism.

Winners were announced in the Awards’ 15 ‘core’ categories as well as for four special awards, including Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award, Travel Content Award, TXGB Trailblazer Award and the Tourism Superstar Award.

The VisitEngland award winners are:

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award

  • Gold — Mylor Sailing & Powerboat School, Cornwall
  • Silver — Alton Towers Resort, Staffordshire
  • Bronze — Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs, Lancashire

B&B and Guest House of the Year

  • Gold — The 25 Boutique B&B, Devon
  • Silver — Horseshoe Cottage Farm, Leicestershire
  • Bronze — Brightham House Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Devon

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

  • Gold — Secret Meadows, Suffolk
  • Silver — Brook Meadow, Leicestershire
  • Bronze — Landal Sandybrook, Derbyshire

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

  • Gold — Chichester Festival Theatre, West Sussex
  • Silver — Pure Outdoor, Derbyshire
  • Bronze — West Bay Discovery Centre, Dorset

Experience of the Year

  • Gold — Mylor Sailing & Powerboat School, Cornwall
  • Silver — Pure Outdoor, Derbyshire
  • Bronze — All Hallows' Farmhouse Cookery School, Dorset

Large Hotel of the Year

  • Gold — The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath
  • Silver — Hotel Indigo Durham, County Durham
  • Bronze — The Langham, London

Small Hotel of the Year

  • Gold — Seaham Hall, County Durham
  • Joint Silver — No.15 by GuestHouse, Bath
  • Joint Silver — The Idle Rocks, Cornwall

New Tourism Business of the Year

  • Gold — Three Mile Beach, Cornwall
  • Silver — Triple A Food Tours, Tyne & Wear
  • Bronze — Rowley Farm Holidays, Worcestershire

Pub of the Year

  • Gold — The Cotley Inn, Somerset
  • Silver — The Acorn Inn, Dorset
  • Bronze — The Devonshire Arms at Pilsley, Derbyshire

Resilience and Innovation Award

  • Gold — Black Country Living Museum, West Midlands
  • Silver — Chester Zoo, Cheshire
  • Bronze — Severn Valley Railway, Worcestershire

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

  • Gold — Treeopia, Worcestershire
  • Silver — Glynn Barton, Cornwall
  • Bronze — Pitt Farm Holiday Cottages, Devon

Taste of England Award

  • Gold — Lu Ban Restaurant, Merseyside
  • Silver — Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Lancashire
  • Bronze — Fischer's Baslow Hall, Derbyshire

Unsung Hero Award

  • Gold — Adam Wardale, Middletons Hotel, North Yorkshire
  • Silver — Neeshal Jeewon, Hilton London Metropole, London
  • Bronze — Clive Goodwin, Ouseburn Trust, Tyne & Wear

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

  • Gold — Chester Zoo, Cheshire
  • Silver — Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire
  • Bronze — Pensthorpe, Norfolk

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

  • Gold — Nothe Fort, Dorset
  • Silver — Royal Liver Building 360, Merseyside
  • Bronze — British Music Experience, Merseyside

Travel Content Award

  • Gold — Ben Lerwill, National Geographic Traveller: ‘Pirates and prehistory on Devon’s south-east coast
  • Silver — Cathy Toogood, The Telegraph: ‘Forget the countryside — this Northern powerhouse is the perfect place for summer staycations’
  • Bronze — Lauren Jarvis, LoveExploring: ‘Explore the New Forest’

TXGB Trailblazer Award

  • Gold — Rugby League World Cup 2021
  • Silver — Visit Gloucester
  • Bronze — Mike James, Savouring Bath

Tourism Superstar 2022

  • Winner — George Finlay, Matlock Farm Park

Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award

  • Winner — The English Period Drama
Updated: June 09, 2022, 11:22 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL