Abu Dhabi International Airport traffic expected to surge 400% during festive season

Airport operator encourages passengers to arrive early and check with airlines for latest rules and regulations for traveling to their destinations

The National
Dec 23, 2021

Air traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport is expected to surge almost 400 per cent during the festive season, buoyed by passenger demand, and significant capacity expansion.

About 32,000 passengers and 102 flights will pass through the Abu Dhabi airport between December 22 to January 2, Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of AUH, which is part of the emirate's holding company ADQ, said in a statement on Thursday. This is almost four times the passenger traffic of 8,400 recorded during the same period last year and almost twice the 56 flights.

Abu Dhabi Airports reminded passengers to follow travel protocols to ensure smooth journeys throughout the festive season, including contacting airlines to find out the latest travel regulations and rules for each destination.

The operator also encouraged passenger to arrive at AUH three hours before a flight, know airport logistics beforehand and ensure that masks are worn at all times.

AUH is the UAE's second-largest airport and one of the fastest-growing aviation hubs in the world. It is a base for over 30 airlines currently flying to and from more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries, according to its website.

The airport is also the home of national carrier Etihad Airways, which last week said it was expecting December to be one of its busiest months since the pandemic began. The airline already registered a 235 per cent increase in passenger numbers for December 2021 compared to the same month last year.

The UAE's aviation industry has expanded sharply since the country welcomed its first travellers in the 1960s, developing over the decades into a global powerhouse for air connectivity and standing in the post-Covid era at the cusp of a changing landscape with plans for sustainable and technology-driven future growth.

Updated: December 23rd 2021, 10:22 AM
BusinessAbu DhabiAirportsAviation
