Emirates to recycle its first retired A380 in UAE amid sustainability push

Emirates, the world's biggest operator of Airbus A380s, plans to recycle its first retired double-decker jet in the UAE.

The move is expected to reduce the environmental impact of dismantling the aircraft and the amount of waste sent to landfill.

The first-generation A380's bar and other cabin features will be turned into bespoke furniture, aviation memorabilia and retail items, which will be available for sale in the coming months, the airline said on Monday.

A portion of the profits will go to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline's charity organisation.

"Through this initiative, our customers and fans can take home a piece of aviation history while saving valuable materials from landfill and contributing to a charitable cause through the Emirates Airline Foundation," said Sir Tim Clark, the airline's president.

"It is an elegant and fitting retirement solution for this iconic aircraft and our flagship.”

The airline signed a contract with UAE-based Falcon Aircraft Recycling to undertake the project.

"This is our most ambitious project to date, which will see the first deconstruction of an A380 outside of Europe," said Andrew Tonks, director of Falcon Aircraft Recycling.

"The recovery programme will be delivered fully within the UAE and ensure that the majority of the aircraft will find a second life."

About 190 tonnes of various metals, plastics, carbon-fibre composites and other materials will be removed from the aircraft and passed on for recycling or repurposing through the company's upcycling programme, he said.

