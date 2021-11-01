Emirates to recycle its first retired A380 in UAE amid sustainability push

Bar and other cabin features on first-generation jet will be turned into bespoke furniture and aviation memorabilia

Deena Kamel
Nov 1, 2021

Emirates, the world's biggest operator of Airbus A380s, plans to recycle its first retired double-decker jet in the UAE.

The move is expected to reduce the environmental impact of dismantling the aircraft and the amount of waste sent to landfill.

The first-generation A380's bar and other cabin features will be turned into bespoke furniture, aviation memorabilia and retail items, which will be available for sale in the coming months, the airline said on Monday.

A portion of the profits will go to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline's charity organisation.

"Through this initiative, our customers and fans can take home a piece of aviation history while saving valuable materials from landfill and contributing to a charitable cause through the Emirates Airline Foundation," said Sir Tim Clark, the airline's president.

"It is an elegant and fitting retirement solution for this iconic aircraft and our flagship.”

Emirates airline to recruit 6,000 staff over next six months

The airline signed a contract with UAE-based Falcon Aircraft Recycling to undertake the project.

"This is our most ambitious project to date, which will see the first deconstruction of an A380 outside of Europe," said Andrew Tonks, director of Falcon Aircraft Recycling.

"The recovery programme will be delivered fully within the UAE and ensure that the majority of the aircraft will find a second life."

About 190 tonnes of various metals, plastics, carbon-fibre composites and other materials will be removed from the aircraft and passed on for recycling or repurposing through the company's upcycling programme, he said.

____________________

Airbus A380 through the years

Image 1 of 30
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Tom Enders, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airlines Group, and Louis Gallois, CEO of European Aeronautic Defence and Space company (EADS), disembark from an A380 aircraft during a handover ceremony in Hamburg, July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/File Photo

Airbus will stop production of its A380 superjet by 2021 Reuters

Updated: November 1st 2021, 11:11 AM
