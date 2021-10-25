Emirates airline to recruit 6,000 staff over next six months

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, plans to recruit more than 6,000 staff over the next six months to boost its operational workforce.

As Covid-19 restrictions ease worldwide with an accelerated roll out of vaccines, additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff will be needed to support the airline’s ramp up of operations across its global network to respond to the sooner-than-expected surge in customer demand, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Quote Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai’s economy is witnessing Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates airline

Emirates has already restored 90 per cent of its network and is on track to reach 70 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021, it added.

“Emirates has always been at the heart of Dubai’s growth. Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai’s economy is witnessing and will lead to opportunities and other positive developments across various other businesses, including those in the consumer, travel and tourism sectors,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, said.

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the global aviation industry hard last year and led to airlines grounding aircraft, cutting jobs and slashing salaries. However, the reopening of economies globally, the easing of pandemic-induced travel restrictions and accelerated vaccination programmes are leading to a rebound in travel demand.

Like many other major airlines around the world, Emirates took steps to slash costs and conserve cash by reducing staff wages, cutting jobs and offering cabin crew voluntary unpaid leave to cope with the fallout from the pandemic.

But the airline has gradually restored its operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions around the world. In recent months, it has recalled pilots, cabin crew and other operational employees who were stood down when the pandemic forced a drastic reduction in flights last year. It also reinstated the full salaries of its staff from October last year.

Cabin crew serving in Emirate’s economy class cabins are entitled to an average starting monthly salary of Dh9,770 ($2,660), based on 80 to 100 flying hours per month, according to the airline’s website.

Captains who can operate Emirates' A380 or Boeing 777 are entitled to a monthly salary of Dh43,013 (basic salary and flying pay included), based on an average 85 flying hours per month.

The airline is supplementing its flight schedules with increased frequencies to meet pent-up travel demand, it said on Monday.

Emirates is deploying its high-capacity double-decker A380 aircraft on popular routes in its network. By November, Emirates will offer more than 165,000 additional seats on its flagship A380 aircraft, the airline said.

“We have been prudently restoring our operations in line with the borders reopening and ease of travel protocols, and with the positive signs in the economic recovery and continuous growth of demand, we are hopeful to be back to where we were pre-pandemic, from mid-2022,” Mr Al Maktoum said.

In September, Emirates said it would recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub to support its operational requirements.

“As travel demand gains more traction than was earlier anticipated, Emirates will now require an additional 700 ground staff in Dubai and across its network,” the airline said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Airlines are looking to hire specialist expertise, such as pilots for Boeing 777 or Airbus A380. Photo: Unsplash

Emirates is also recruiting 600 qualified pilots in Dubai.

The airline will also reinforce its engineering team by hiring 1,200 skilled technical staff, comprising aircraft engineers and engineering support staff, to be based in Dubai and outstations, according to the statement.

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft. Its fleet currently comprises 263 wide-body aircraft and the airline has a number of new aircraft on order to meet future demand, including Airbus A350s, Boeing 787-9s and Boeing 777-X aircraft types, it said.

All of Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft are in active service, operating to more than 120 destinations on both passenger and cargo missions. The airline also currently flies its flagship A380 aircraft to 18 cities, and this will soon be scaled up by more than 65 per cent to reach 27 destinations at the end of November, Emirates said.

By December, the last two A380s will be delivered to join Emirates’ fleet and some 50 of its A380 aircraft will have returned to active service, according to the statement.