Emirates A380 superjumbo is flying to 15 cities this summer: from London to Los Angeles

After more than a year of disrupted travel, Emirates plans to put its A380s back in the sky.

From July 15, Emirates will ramp up superjumbo services between Dubai and Jordan, ahead of the Eid Al Adha holidays.

With space for more than 400 passengers, the Dubai airline's mammoth jets were used regularly at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to operate repatriation flights, helping stranded travellers return home.

Since then, it's been a waiting game for the world's largest passenger jets, with the majority of the aircraft temporarily grounded by Emirates.

Emirates will be ramping up operations to Jordan during the summer with the introduction of double daily A380 services during July for Eid Al Adha and in August. Courtesy Emirates

Having restarted A380 flights to a handful of destinations, Emirates plans to resume more super-jumbo services as travel restrictions ease and vaccination rates ramp up around the world.

In addition to adding more A380 flights to Jordan, Emirates will also boost its double-decker network over the summer, operating routes to 15 cities on 129 weekly services.

"The A380 ensures the efficient use of capacity on high-demand routes, and enables Emirates to deliver its sought-after A380 experience to more customers, helping the airline to maintain its leadership position in key cities across its network," read an official statement.

To enable this, Emirates will be reintroducing more than 30 of its A380 jets back into service.

So, if you've missed spending time on the giant of the skies during the pandemic, here are all the places you can travel on it this summer.

Amman

Jordan's Amman. Unsplash

Emirates resumed A380 services to Amman in 2020, and will add double daily services to Jordan's capital ahead of Eid. It will also operate double daily A380 services from Tuesday, August 10 to Tuesday, August 31, because of forecasted passenger demand.

"The introduction of a second A380 service to Amman during the Eid Al Adha period and in August means more of our customers will have the opportunity to experience our industry-leading products on-board, and will also enhance choice and travel preferences as they plan their journeys to and from Dubai, and beyond to popular destinations for Jordanian travellers," said Mohammad Lootah, Emirates' area manager for Jordan.

Cairo

Emirates operates the superjumbo to Cairo. Unsplash / Dario Morandotti

Egypt's capital was added to Emirates' resumed A380 network in 2020. Travellers hoping to visit the Pyramids, venture to Sharm El Sheikh or discover ancient history in Alexandria can fly to Egypt on the superjumbo.

Emirates was the first scheduled commercial airline to operate an A380 flight into Egypt when it flew to Cairo International Airport on October 2, 2019.

Jeddah

Jeddah is on Emirates' A380 network. Unsplash / Mohammed Alorabi

Having served Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah via superjumbo since 2010, Emirates will operate more A380 flights to the kingdom over the summer.

The Dubai airline became the first to land an A380 at the new Terminal 1 in Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport when it opened earlier this year.

Guangzhou

China's Guangzhou is serviced by Emirates A380 jumbo jets. Unsplash / Loeng Lie

In August last year, Emirates began operating the A380 to Guangzhou, one of China’s most diverse destinations.

Perched at the mouth of the Pearl River, the port city is one of China’s most important trade and travel hubs and Emirates is operating there via a weekly superjumbo flight.

London Heathrow

Dubai to London was Emirates' busiest A380 route before the pandemic. Unsplash

As the top A380 market for Emirates, the airline resumed double-decker flights to London last year and continues to service the UK capital despite travel restrictions in place owing to the UAE being a red-listed country in the UK.

Emirates currently operates two A380 flights to London Heathrow daily and is also operating its latest flagship aircraft on the route, featuring new premium economy seats to the England capital's airport.

Manchester

Emirates plans to resume A380 service to Manchester from July 1. Unsplash / William McCue

Emirates is set to resume A380 services from Dubai to Manchester as of Thursday, July 1.

The airline was previously operating 10 flights a week to Manchester, six of which were serviced via the enormous Airbus A380. From next month, there will be a daily superjumbo service to the northern English city.

Frankfurt

As Germany reopens to vaccinated travellers, Emirates is adding A380 services to the country. Unsplash

In May this year, Emirates returned to Frankfurt Airport via superjumbo, marking the first time the Dubai airline had operated to the German hub with the aircraft in more than a year.

The current schedule has Emirates flying daily to Frankfurt via an A380, alongside another Boeing 777 service.

Vienna

Vienna is part of the double-decker network. Unsplash / Dimitry Anikin

Having first operated an A380 to the Austrian capital back in 2016, Emirates resumed superjumbo services to Vienna last year.

The airline flies daily to Vienna International Airport, with flights leaving Dubai just before 9am from Sunday to Wednesday, and on Fridays. On Saturdays and Thursdays, flights depart the UAE just before 4pm.

Paris

With France reopened to vaccinated travellers, Paris could get more A380 services. Unsplash

One of the first destinations to receive A380 services again, Paris welcomes daily Emirates superjumbo flights, alongside a daily Boeing 777 service.

With France having reopened to vaccinated travellers in June, passenger demand to the world's most-visited country could be set to ramp up. This explains why Emirates has a second A380 replacing the Boeing 777 flight on its schedule from Thursday, July 1.

Munich

Munich will be added to Emirates' superjumbo network from July 1. Unsplash

Germany is reopening to vaccinated travellers from the UAE this week, which lines up nicely with Emirates' plans to restart A380 services to Munich. From Thursday, July 1, passengers can fly direct to the capital of Bavaria via superjumbo, with a daily flight to Franz Josef Strauss Airport.

Moscow

Russia's Moscow welcomes A380 flights from Emirates. Unsplash

Emirates resumed A380 service to Moscow in September last year. Flights operate daily, with morning services out of Dubai on Fridays and Wednesdays, and afternoon departures on remaining days.

From Sunday, August 1, Emirates looks set to add a double daily A380 flight, according to the schedule on the airline's website.

New York

Emirates' superjumbos have returned to New York City. Unsplash / Colton Duke

After more than a year off the route, the world's largest passenger aircraft resumed flying from Dubai to the Big Apple on June 1.

Emirates now operates seven A380 flights per week to New York's JFK, alongside three Boeing 777 services.

Los Angeles

Emirates will resume A380 services to Los Angeles from July 1. Unsplash / Cameron Venti

Emirates is set to restart its A380 Dubai-to-Los Angeles service this summer. From Thursday, July 1, the superjumbo will take to the skies headed for the City of Angels.

Bookings are already open on Emirates' website for the double-decker services to the Californian city, with fares listed from Dh3,635 ($989).

Washington DC

Emirates will add Washington DC to its superjumbo network this summer. Unsplash

Another destination in the US set to be added to Emirates' biggest Airbus network is Washington DC.

The Dubai airline will fly the mammoth jet to Dulles International Airport four times per week from Thursday, July 1.

Toronto

Emirates plans to add A380 flights to Canada's Toronto from July. Unsplash

Canada is slowly easing travel restrictions and Emirates hopes to restart A380 services to Toronto from Thursday, July 1. The double-decker will fly five times per week to the Ontario capital with a journey time of 14 hours.

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

