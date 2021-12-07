Emirates airline to hire more than 500 IT professionals

Emirates Group plans to hire more than 500 IT professionals in the next six months as it seeks to bolster its talent pipeline with expertise in various areas, it said on Tuesday.

Roles that Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, intends to fill are in the segments of cyber security, technical product management, DevOps, hybrid cloud, modern architecture, software engineering, service management, digital workplace, agile delivery and innovation.

"Emirates continues to invest in technologies and introduce innovative solutions that are based on artificial intelligence, data and other smart solutions to deliver our products and serve our loyal customers in the most efficient and flexible manner," Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer of Emirates, said in a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.

Emirates has been stepping up its hiring as air travel demand improves amid a pick up in economic activity. Its president, Tim Clark, said in October that the airline expects to return to profitability in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

In September, Emirates said it will hire 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees in a span of six months as it seeks to expand its operations to cater to recovering travel demand. These jobs, which are frontline customer-facing roles, are Dubai-based positions.

The following month, it unveiled plans to recruit more than 6,000 staff over the next six months to boost its workforce.

Emirates has already restored 90 per cent of its network and is on track to reach 70 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021.

The group said growth opportunities are available across its B2C, B2B, corporate support, fulfilment and operations segments, which support its over 40 businesses and brands in Dubai and globally.

Besides its own internal programmes, Emirates has also invested in a number of innovation programmes such as the Aviation X-Lab in partnership with GE, Airbus, Thales and Collins Aerospace; and Intelak in partnership with Accenture, Microsoft and Dubai Tourism, the airline said.