Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew and 500 service staff as routes ramp up

Emirates, the world’s biggest long-haul airline, is set to hire 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees in the next six months as the Dubai-based carrier seeks to ramp up operations to cater to recovering travel demand.

These roles are Dubai-based positions and frontline customer-facing roles, the airline said on Thursday.

"Both jobs offer exciting opportunities for friendly, energetic, and service-oriented people to meet and interact with the world as Emirates’ brand ambassadors," the airline said.

Candidates wanting to join Emirates can submit applications at emiratesgroupcareers.com.

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the global aviation industry hard last year and led to airlines grounding aircraft, cutting jobs and slashing salaries. However, the reopening of economies globally, the easing of pandemic-induced travel restrictions and accelerated vaccination programmes are leading to a rebound in travel demand.

Like many other major airlines around the world, Emirates took steps to slash costs and conserve cash by reducing staff wages, cutting jobs, and offering cabin crew voluntary unpaid leave to cope with the fallout from the pandemic.

But the airline has gradually restored its operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions around the world. In recent months it has recalled pilots, cabin crew and other operational employees who were stood down when the pandemic forced a drastic reduction in flights last year. It also reinstated the full salaries of its staff from October last year.

Emirates currently flies to more than 120 cities, representing 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, the statement said.

The Dubai airline plans to restore 70 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year, including bringing back more of its A380 aircraft into active service, it added.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

