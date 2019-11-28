Adnoc Distribution to offer expanded loyalty scheme

Adnoc waived its Dh10 fill-up charge this month after feedback from customers. Courtesy: Adnoc

Adnoc Distribution will give loyal customers the chance to jet off on a free holiday with Etihad.

The Adnoc Rewards programme has brought back its ‘Fuel Up and Fly Off’ draw, among other benefits, by popular demand.

Fourteen winners will be chosen through a lucky draw to win a total of 28 roundtrip Etihad Airways tickets every week, starting from Thursday.

During the Company’s first offer, 336 tickets were awarded to 168 lucky winners, who jetted off to destinations such as London, Bangkok, Sydney, Beirut, Barcelona, Manila, India, Pakistan, Munich and New York.

The company said it has listened to significant customer feedback and will continue to grow as new benefits, offers and partnerships are launched. The company is also set to introduce a points-based rewards system in the future.

“The first benefit through Adnoc Rewards will bring back our popular Fuel Up and Fly Off offer, which was very positively received by customers when trialled earlier this year. As we continue to expand our business and offerings in the coming months, more Adnoc Rewards benefits will be rolled out to our customers soon,” said acting chief executive officer Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi.

Adnoc Rewards will continue to introduce additional partners, increasing the range and variety of rewards and giving customers greater choice over the coming months, the firm said.

