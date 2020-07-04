Abu Dhabi study shows confidence in business rebound this year despite pandemic

A view of the Abu Dhabi Breakwater. According to a survey, 59 per cent of people in Abu Dhabi believe their employers will be back on their feet by the end of this year. Victor Besa / The National

More than half of those living in Abu Dhabi surveyed by the government remained upbeat about their own prospects even though most expect unemployment to rise.

In a survey of 8,804 people on business and employment prospects, 76 per cent of respondents believe the aftermath of Covid-19 will continue to be felt, although 59 per cent are confident that their employers will be back on a solid footing before the end of this year, according to results released by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development and Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi yesterday.

“While there is inevitably concern, it is promising to see signs of optimism too, with many people feeling that businesses are well positioned to innovate and change and feeling optimistic about their own career situation,” Muna Al Bahar, adviser to the chairman of DCD, said.

The Life After Covid-19 study examined perceptions of how life in the emirate will be changed by the pandemic.

While 73 per cent of respondents are concerned that unemployment will rise, more than three quarters are optimistic about their own job security, with 68 per cent believing that their income will remain unaffected after the pandemic.

Loss of income was ranked lowest among people’s ongoing concerns, below the health risk to themselves and their families and a possible return of the virus, the survey found.

In terms of work practices, 69 per cent of respondents believe working from home will become more prevalent, with 43 per cent preferring to work remotely, mainly to reduce the risk of infection.

Of those surveyed, 83 per cent feel that the post-Covid environment will create opportunities for businesses to be more innovative, with the same proportion saying that more businesses will move online.

The survey, 41 per cent of whose respondents were male and 59 female, is designed to guide policymaking, overcome the challenges of Covid-19 and improve the quality of life for UAE ­residents.

“This insight is crucial to our understanding of the current situation and how people’s perception of the future is changing,” Ms Al Bahar said.

“This survey will play an important role in helping us support government bodies and authorities to develop innovative solutions to cope with life after Covid-19.”

The Abu Dhabi government unveiled a stimulus programme on March 16 to boost the economy and support businesses in the emirate.

About Dh5 billion has been allocated to measures to relieve pressure on businesses, with water and electricity subsidies granted for citizens and commercial and industrial activities.

Electricity connection fees for start-ups were waived until the end of this year and all commercial and industrial activities have been exempted from Tawtheeq fees this year.

The government also allocated Dh3bn through a credit guarantee scheme for small to medium-sized enterprises, dedicated Dh1bn to establish a market-maker fund to bring stability to stock prices and directed that all approved government payables and invoices be settled in 15 working days.

The emirate has also waived Dh246 million in penalties – a move that will benefit about 72,200 private companies, it said.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff

By Sean Penn

Simon & Schuster

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

Day 2, stumps Pakistan 482 Australia 30/0 (13 ov) Australia trail by 452 runs with 10 wickets remaining in the innings

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

