The chairman of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute is seeking to bring “the largest investment pool” possible to Miami next month, as it targets $5 trillion in long-term institutional investment in the US.

The SWFI will convene the inaugural Investment 20 (I20) Summit alongside the G20 Leaders Summit. The independent forum aims to create an environment to enable cross-border investment from sovereign wealth funds and participating nations after the US-hosted leadership summit concludes on December 15.

“Our objective is to bring in the largest investor pool,” Lakshmi Ramanujam, chairman of the Dallas-based SWFI, said.

The world's sovereign wealth funds surpassed $15 trillion in assets this year. Mr Ramanujam said pension endowments and foundations were holding an additional $45 trillion, bringing $60 trillion of liquidity into the market.

“All these global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowment funds, in the last 30 years have invested more than $50 trillion in the US,” he explained.

The US chairmanship of the G20 comes as President Donald Trump touts foreign investment in the country. Mr Trump has claimed he has secured nearly $20 trillion in foreign investment during his second term in office.

Gulf states have committed roughly $4 trillion, including $1.4 trillion from the UAE, $1.2 trillion from Qatar, $1 trillion from Saudi Arabia and $17 billion from Bahrain. Saudi Arabia is the only Gulf state that is a member of the G20, with the UAE and Qatar named invitees.

“The whole conference has been planned with the vision of mobilising $5 trillion for the G20 countries and its allied countries for the global good around the policies that have been framed in the G20 leadership summit,” Mr Ramanujam said.

Of the $15 trillion of global sovereign wealth fund assets, roughly $4 trillion to $6 trillion are from Gulf sovereign wealth funds.

Four of the 10 largest sovereign funds in the world by total assets are based in the Gulf. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Kuwait Investment Authority each hold more than $1 trillion in assets, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had $900 billion, with the Qatar Investment Authority at $600 billion.

These sovereign wealth funds are seen as key drivers for Gulf countries' diversification efforts, with investment in artificial intelligence coming more into focus. Led by Abu Dhabi AI firm G42 alongside OpenAI, Nvidia, Oracle and Cisco, the UAE is aiming to build a 5-gigawatt AI data centre in the emirate. The PIF, Adia, Mubadala and QIA are also investing heavily in AI.

Mr Ramanujam cited Anthropic as an example underscoring not only UAE investment in AI, but also how the US remained the largest market for sovereign wealth funds.

“At the end of the day, any sovereign wealth funds want to hold liquidity. That's the bottom line,” he said.

Anthropic’s public debut brought a windfall to Gulf funds after it closed at $117.50 per share on its first day of trading last week. Mubadala-backed MGX touted $20 billion in unrealised gains, while the Abu Dhabi Investment Council and Qatar Investment Authority were also early investors.

Damac founder Hussain Sajwani said his $50 million stake was now worth $3 billion. Shares in Anthropic were trading at roughly $82 on Wednesday, slightly below its offering price.

“There's no market in the world that they can pull a trillion dollars in the same day,” Mr Ramanujam said.

The Nasdaq is one of world's two leading stock exchanges based in the US, along with the New York Stock Exchange.

The US is the world's largest equity market with a total market capitalisation of roughly $78 trillion, according to Siblis data to September 30, in addition to the $32 trillion US Treasury market.

“That's why everybody wants the US as a geographical destination,” Mr Ramanujam said.