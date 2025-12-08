Germany's DWS Group in talks with Gulf sovereign funds over European deals

DWS Group, the asset management arm of German lender Deutsche Bank, is in talks with some of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East to invest in European infrastructure deals and private credit and real estate markets.

The Europe-focused asset manager, which has more than €1.05 trillion ($1.19 trillion) in client assets, is negotiating tailor-made deals with several sovereign funds, as well as some of the largest family offices in the GCC, DWS Group chief executive Stefan Hoops told The National.

The Frankfurt-based firm, which is to formally launch its first office in the Middle East at Abu Dhabi’s financial centre ADGM this week, expects to start announcing investment deals this year, especially on the European private credit front.

DWS and parent company Deutsche Bank have signed a €1 billion agreement with Al Mirqab Capital. Photo: Deutsche Bank

“Based on very specific situations, I'm very optimistic for private credit in 2026 and all of those discussions are with Middle Eastern investors,” Mr Hoops said. “When it comes to Abu Dhabi, I think the way the ruling family thinks about pension and long-term security, and also funding, it is quite interesting. Without naming names, you have large pension funds that have become very sophisticated investors over the last couple of years so there's obviously more than one interesting potential partner to cater to.”

Last month, DWS and parent Deutsche Bank signed a €1 billion agreement for a long-term investment collaboration with Doha-based private family office, Al Mirqab Capital, to launch a German Opportunities Mandate. The fund focuses on growth opportunities in the German economy in sectors including energy, transport, defence, education and telecoms, as well as technology and innovation, the company said at the time.

Another trillion-dollar asset manager

DWS, which is acting as the investment manager on Al Mirqab deal, joins a rapidly expanding list of asset managers, insurers, financial institutions and investment houses to set up a base in the region.

Abu Dhabi has garnered a lot of attention, with trillion-dollar investment managers calling the emirate's financial hub their home. The emirate is a base for sovereign investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi-investment holding company ADQ, as well as the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Emirates Investment Authority.

Partners Group, a Switzerland-based private market investment company with $150 billion client assets, announced the opening of a regional headquarters at the ADGM in June. In February, German asset manager Patrizia was granted approval by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority to start operations at the ADGM.

New York-based BlackRock, the world's top asset manager with nearly $11.5 trillion in assets under management, last year November received a commercial licence to operate at the ADGM.

Also last year, the ADGM welcomed its first trillion-dollar asset managers when PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial was granted a licence. Chicago investment firm Nuveen soon followed, with both companies aiming to expand their operations and client bases in the Middle East.

Mr Hoops said the deal with Al Mirqab would be the first of many. “The thing I've learnt is to try to under-promise and over-deliver,” he said.

There are "many, many discussions” on infrastructure, real estate and private credit, but there are also “much more bespoke situations" and “we have won a couple of mandates”, he added.

Growth aspirations

DWS, which manages $8 billion in client assets in the Middle East, aspires to the increase that to the “mid-double-digits in billion terms over the next few years, which sounds to you like a gigantic percentage increase, but it's … coming from a small base", he said.

DWS, he said, offers a unique proposition to sovereign funds, large institutional investors and family offices who aim to diversify their investments in different European asset classes, including fixed income and small-cap German equities.

So far DWS has managed to grab only “a fraction” of Middle East investment flow to Europe, but Mr Hoops said described it as the “credible gateway to Europe, closely connected to the governments”, meaning it should have a “higher share of what's already flowing to Europe”.

ADGM presence

The presence of DWS and the formal launch of its office in the ADGM will help it grow its assets under management, as well as its institutional client base in the region. The company has about a quarter of its AUMs in the US and the broader Europe, about 45 per cent in Germany and about 5 per cent in Asia, including the Middle East in market, which can potentially grow to 5 per cent of DWS AUMs.

Institutional investors currently account for half of DWS AUMs and Middle Eastern clients could potentially account for 5 to 10 per cent of the company global institutional client base in the next few years, Mr Hoops said.

Setting up a base in Abu Dhabi was a logical step, as it is an “ecosystem of incredibly smart people from all over the world”, Mr Hoops said. “DWS wants to be that gateway to Europe, but obviously we also need to be very close to those investors that we would like to spend more money in Europe,” he added.

"Currently, the Abu Dhabi office is the populated DWS’ bankers handling coverage … we definitely want to add strategy function. We definitely want to add portfolio managers at some point."

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E646hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E830Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwo-speed%20auto%20(rear%20axle)%3B%20single-speed%20auto%20(front)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh552%2C311%3B%20Dh660%2C408%20(as%20tested)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Two-step truce The UN-brokered ceasefire deal for Hodeidah will be implemented in two stages, with the first to be completed before the New Year begins, according to the Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni government. By midnight on December 31, the Houthi rebels will have to withdraw from the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Issa and Al Saqef, coalition officials told The National. The second stage will be the complete withdrawal of all pro-government forces and rebels from Hodeidah city, to be completed by midnight on January 7. The process is to be overseen by a Redeployment Co-ordination Committee (RCC) comprising UN monitors and representatives of the government and the rebels. The agreement also calls the deployment of UN-supervised neutral forces in the city and the establishment of humanitarian corridors to ensure distribution of aid across the country.

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

You may remember … Robbie Keane (Atletico de Kolkata) The Irish striker is, along with his former Spurs teammate Dimitar Berbatov, the headline figure in this season’s ISL, having joined defending champions ATK. His grand entrance after arrival from Major League Soccer in the US will be delayed by three games, though, due to a knee injury. Dimitar Berbatov (Kerala Blasters) Word has it that Rene Meulensteen, the Kerala manager, plans to deploy his Bulgarian star in central midfield. The idea of Berbatov as an all-action, box-to-box midfielder, might jar with Spurs and Manchester United supporters, who more likely recall an always-languid, often-lazy striker. Wes Brown (Kerala Blasters) Revived his playing career last season to help out at Blackburn Rovers, where he was also a coach. Since then, the 23-cap England centre back, who is now 38, has been reunited with the former Manchester United assistant coach Meulensteen, after signing for Kerala. Andre Bikey (Jamshedpur) The Cameroonian defender is onto the 17th club of a career has taken him to Spain, Portugal, Russia, the UK, Greece, and now India. He is still only 32, so there is plenty of time to add to that tally, too. Scored goals against Liverpool and Chelsea during his time with Reading in England. Emiliano Alfaro (Pune City) The Uruguayan striker has played for Liverpool – the Montevideo one, rather than the better-known side in England – and Lazio in Italy. He was prolific for a season at Al Wasl in the Arabian Gulf League in 2012/13. He returned for one season with Fujairah, whom he left to join Pune.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Oscars in the UAE The 90th Academy Awards will be aired in the UAE from 3.30am on Monday, March 5 on OSN, with the ceremony starting at 5am

What vitamins do we know are beneficial for living in the UAE Vitamin D: Highly relevant in the UAE due to limited sun exposure; supports bone health, immunity and mood.

Vitamin B12: Important for nerve health and energy production, especially for vegetarians, vegans and individuals with absorption issues.

Iron: Useful only when deficiency or anaemia is confirmed; helps reduce fatigue and support immunity.

Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): Supports heart health and reduces inflammation, especially for those who consume little fish.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees

Tom Sleigh, Graywolf Press

THE%20FLASH %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Andy%20Muschietti%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sasha%20Calle%2C%20Ben%20Affleck%2C%20Ezra%20Miller%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Opel Mokka X Price, as tested: Dh84,000 Engine: 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: Six-speed auto Power: 142hp at 4,900rpm Torque: 200Nm at 1,850rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L / 100km