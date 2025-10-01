Abu Dhabi wealth funds top Mena SWF spending

Two Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds were the most active investors in the Middle East and North Africa during the first nine months of 2025, as the region continues to strengthen its economic diversification.

A total of $56.3 billion from 97 transactions was deployed by Mena SWFs in the period through to the end of September, industry tracker Global SWF said in its 2025 Mena Playbook released on Wednesday.

Mubadala topped the charts with $17.4 billion, followed by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with $9.6 billion, with the two wealth funds comprising nearly half of all activity in the region.

They were followed by the Qatar Investment Authority ($7.6 billion), Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund ($6.2 billion) and Abu Dhabi's ADQ ($4.8 billion), the report said.

Mena activity comprised about 40 per cent of all activity globally, with more than a third deployed in the US, 28 per cent in Europe including the UK and 16 per cent in their respective localities, Singapore-based Global SWF said.

"The landscape of sovereign investors across Mena continues to evolve and to show strength and resilience ... we expect this growth to continue over the next five years, political issues permitting," it said.

Mena SWF activity remained resilient despite ongoing geopolitical conflict, as it continues to be a "hub of economic activity and financial strength, drawing the attention of governments, asset owners, managers, bankers, consultants and lawyers worldwide", it added.

The report acknowledged that the oil and gas industry still plays a key role in regional economies, but heightened SWF activity mirrors diversification efforts to tap into potential high-value sectors.

Among the industries Mena countries are increasingly investing in are renewable energy, digital technology, artificial intelligence and tourism, as they seek to "position themselves as regional innovation hubs and global economic players", the study found.

"Achieving these ambitions requires navigating a complex, shifting landscape marked by regional tensions, political fragmentation and global economic uncertainty," Global SWF said.

It added that governments must contend with geopolitical instability, tighter global financial conditions, trade protectionism, commodity price volatility and climate-related shocks.

"These challenges weigh on both short-term prospects and long-term planning," it said.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now