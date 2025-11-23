US-China trade deal 'a ceasefire' in rivalry shaping multipolar world

From the terrace of the Fullerton Bay Hotel, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, guest of honour at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum dinner, discussed the state of geopolitical issues around the world. He framed it very clearly.

The trade deal between China and the US is something that will allow a set of guardrails to be created with a temporary truce, a temporary stabilisation, a detente if you will.

The next day, I sat down with James McGregor, chairman of communication consultancy Apco's greater China operations. He concurred that this was definitely a detente of sorts and that things had "kinda gotten out of control". The trade deal gives both sides a year to establish a more comprehensive framework with depth. Mr McGregor was quite scathing of how the US ambassador to China, David Perdue, has framed relations between the countries as returning to the halcyon moment of January 1, 1979, when Jimmy Carter established full diplomatic relations with China.

And so, to a certain extent, this is a ceasefire, allowing everybody to take a breather. So where does Mr McGregor see US-China relations at the moment? Well, it's tough for Asia to balance.

It does allow the likes of Singapore, Taiwan and their neighbours, as he said, to avoid the crossfire but remain cautious and less reactive to the chaos.

It became clear in the conversation that Japan was being elevated as a significant counterweight to China. Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has already caused a stir with her recent comments that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

But it's very clear, as we move from a unipolar to a multipolar world, that threading the needle of who will remain closely stitched to the US while balancing strategic sovereign needs is getting even more difficult.

Mr McGregor had just come off a seven-week tour of the region, having spent time in China, a country he previously covered as a journalist. A number of things became clear to him.

To those in the West who think China's restriction of access to Nvidia chips is a serious headwind: yes, it's a challenge, but the Chinese are masters of reinvention and addition.

All efforts will be placed on pursuing technology evolution through adaptation. When it comes to the flow of capital, as US and European venture capital companies become more wary of China, it leaves a significant opportunity for, as he described them, the "like-minded" partners of the Gulf and China to develop a much more strategic relationship.

And to that end, as America retrenches, as we have seen, it would appear only to be a great opportunity for Gulf nations.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.

“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.

“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”

