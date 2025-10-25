Trade talks between US and China in focus as Trump visits Asia

Trade talks between the US and China will be in focus as President Donald Trump embarks on a trip to Asia this week.

The talks come after the world’s two largest economies engaged in tit-for-tat tariffs that shook global stock and commodity markets.

Mr Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders’ summit in South Korea on Thursday.

Mr Trump will be visiting Malaysia, South Korea and Japan during his Asia trip starting on Saturday.

The two sides have already started talks in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday before the high-profile meeting between the leaders of the two counties next week, according to Chinese media.

“The two sides will hold consultations on important issues in China-US economic and trade ties in accordance with the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries during their phone calls this year,” Xinhua reported on Saturday quoting a representative for China's Ministry of Commerce.

The latest development comes after the US announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on China this month in a dispute over export controls on rare earth minerals.

Mr Trump said the extra levies, plus US export controls on “any and all critical software”, would come into effect from November 1 in retaliation for what he called Beijing's “extraordinarily aggressive” moves.

“It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history,” he said on Truth Social.

Trump tempers talk on China after stock slump 01:19

The US and China have been jostling for advantage in trade talks after the import taxes announced this year sparked a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Both nations agreed to reduce tariffs after negotiations in Switzerland and the UK, yet tension remains as China has sought to restrict America's access to the difficult-to-mine rare earths needed for a wide array of US technologies.

“The meeting could have a strong impact on economic and trade expectations as well as on financial markets, as investors monitor the outcome of the meeting after a new wave of tensions,” Dat Tong, senior financial markets strategist at trading platform Exness, told The National.

“The discussion could lead to a temporary pause on new tariffs in exchange for a pathway to renewed Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods, like soybeans.”

However, frictions persist, including US curbs on technology exports and China's strategic use of mineral controls, he added.

“Consequently, any truce would be fragile and tactical. If the talks fail, tensions could escalate rapidly, with the US likely proceeding with tariff hikes and China fully enforcing its new export restrictions, which could strongly affect the global economy.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is accompanying Mr Trump. He will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to discuss trade between the two countries in Malaysia, according to a statement by the Department of Treasury.

The US is also expected to sign deals related to critical minerals during the trip as Washington looks to secure supplies used in a wide range of industries including electric vehicles.

Mr Tong said the US is heading towards de-risking its critical mineral supply chains through a web of strategic agreements.

“The new US-Australia framework is a cornerstone of this effort, launching an $8.5 billion project pipeline. Similar deals could continue to emerge as the US seeks to reduce its reliance on China and build a stronger supply chain as it continues to focus on semiconductors and AI as a vector for growth,” he said.

