US and China reach initial consensus on trade deal for Trump and Xi to sign off

Top trade negotiators for the US and China said they have agreed terms on contentious points, paving the way for leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to finalise a deal and ease trade tensions that have rattled global markets.

After two days of talks in Malaysia wrapped up on Sunday, a Chinese official said the two sides had reached a preliminary consensus on topics including export controls, fentanyl and shipping levies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking later in an interview with CBS News, said Mr Trump’s threat of 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods was “effectively off the table” and he expected the Asian nation to make “substantial” soybean purchases, as well as offer a deferral on sweeping rare earth controls.

The US will not change its export controls directed at China, Mr Bessent added.

“So I would expect that the threat of the 100 per cent has gone away, as has the threat of the immediate imposition of the Chinese initiating a worldwide export control regime,” he added. He told ABC News he believed China would delay its rare-earth restrictions “for a year while they re-examine it”.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaking to the media following the trade talks between the US and China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Reuters

Mr Bessent telegraphed a wide-ranging agreement between Mr Trump and Mr Xi that would extend a tariff truce, resolve differences over the sale of TikTok and keep up the flow of rare earth magnets necessary for the production of advanced products, from semiconductors to jet engines. The two leaders are planning to discuss a global peace plan, he said, after Mr Trump said he hoped to enlist Mr Xi’s help in resolving Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The encouraging signals were a marked contrast from recent weeks, when Beijing’s announcement of new export restrictions and Mr Trump’s reciprocal threat of staggering tariffs threatened to plunge the world’s two largest economies back into an all-out trade war.

Mr Trump himself predicted a “good deal with China” as he spoke on the sidelines of the Association of South-east Asian Nations summit in Kuala Lumpur, saying he expected additional leader-level follow-up meetings in China and the US. “They want to make a deal and we want to make a deal,” Mr Trump said.

Still, markets will be closely watching the details of the ultimate agreement, after nearly a year of changes to trade and tariff policies between the US and China.

Chinese trade envoy Li Chenggang indicated his belief that the sides had reached consensus on fentanyl, suggesting the US might lift or reduce a 20 per cent tariff it had imposed to pressure Beijing to halt the flow of precursor chemicals used to make the deadly drug. He said the nations would also address actions the Trump administration took to impose port service fees on Chinese vessels, which prompted Beijing to place retaliatory levies on ships owned, operated, built or flagged by the US.

Mr Li, whom Mr Bessent called “unhinged” this month, described the talks as intense and the US position as tough, but hailed progress in the discussions. Both sides will now report back to their leaders ahead of a planned summit between Mr Trump and Mr Xi on Thursday.

“The current turbulences and twists and turns are ones that we do not wish to see,” Mr Li said. A stable China-US trade and economic relationship is good for both countries and the rest of the world, he added.

The reopening of soybean purchases, if realised, could provide a significant political win for Mr Trump.

Trump tempers talk on China after stock slump 01:19

China imposed retaliatory tariffs on US farm goods in March, effectively shutting the door to American soybeans before the harvest had even begun. The Asian nation last year bought $13 billion of US beans – more than 20 per cent of the entire crop – for animal feed and cooking oil, and the freeze has rocked rural farmers who represent a key political base for the President.

Perhaps more important is resolving the US’s rare-earths tussle with China, which fought back against Mr Trump’s trade offensive earlier this year by cutting off supply of the materials. Although flows were restored in a truce under which tariffs were lowered from levels exceeding 100 per cent, China this month broadened export curbs on the materials after the US had expanded restrictions on Chinese companies.

The negotiations took place at the skyscraper Merdeka 118 as Mr Trump met with South-east Asian leaders at a nearby convention centre, where he brokered a series of framework trade agreements seeking to diversify US trade away from China.

The Chinese delegation was led by Liu He, China’s top economic official, and included Vice Finance Minister Liao Min. US trade representative Jamieson Greer was also part of the talks.

Mr Trump’s talks with Mr Xi this week will be their first face-to-face meeting since his return to the White House. The US leader has said direct talks are the best way to resolve issues including tariffs, export curbs, agricultural purchases, fentanyl trafficking and geopolitical flashpoints such as Taiwan and the war in Ukraine.

“We’ll be talking about a lot of things,” he said. “I think we have a really good chance of making a very comprehensive deal.”

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

A timeline of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language 2018: Formal work begins

November 2021: First 17 volumes launched

November 2022: Additional 19 volumes released

October 2023: Another 31 volumes released

November 2024: All 127 volumes completed

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

DSC Eagles 23 Dubai Hurricanes 36 Eagles

Tries: Bright, O’Driscoll

Cons: Carey 2

Pens: Carey 3 Hurricanes

Tries: Knight 2, Lewis, Finck, Powell, Perry

Cons: Powell 3

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Non-oil%20trade %3Cp%3ENon-oil%20trade%20between%20the%20UAE%20and%20Japan%20grew%20by%2034%20per%20cent%20over%20the%20past%20two%20years%2C%20according%20to%20data%20from%20the%20Federal%20Competitiveness%20and%20Statistics%20Centre.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%2010%20years%2C%20it%20has%20reached%20a%20total%20of%20Dh524.4%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ECars%20topped%20the%20list%20of%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20re-exported%20to%20Japan%20in%202022%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh1.3%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EJewellery%20and%20ornaments%20amounted%20to%20Dh150%20million%20while%20precious%20metal%20scraps%20amounted%20to%20Dh105%20million.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERaw%20aluminium%20was%20ranked%20first%20among%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20exported%20to%20Japan.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETop%20of%20the%20list%20of%20commodities%20imported%20from%20Japan%20in%202022%20was%20cars%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh20.08%20billion.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

Arctic Monkeys Tranquillity Base Hotel Casino (Domino)

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar