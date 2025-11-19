South Korea to work with the UAE on Stargate project

South Korea is to join the UAE's Stargate project to establish artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure, as the countries strengthen bilateral economic ties.

The countries signed an agreement on AI collaboration as South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung visits the UAE.

South Korea will offer support in areas such as energy infrastructure and batteries, said Ha Jung-woo, presidential secretary for AI policy and future planning.

President Sheikh Mohamed meets with Lee Jae Myung, President of South Korea, during a state visit reception at Qasr Al Watan. All photos: UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Lee are welcomed by schoolchildren during the state visit reception Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Lee stand for the national anthem Members of the UAE leadership during the state visit reception Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Leading members of the UAE cabinet and dignitaries A deal on co-operation in AI between the two countries is officially sealed A partnership to strengthen nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and global market co-operation was also sealed Saeed Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State with Oh Yu-Kyoung, South Korea's Minister of Food and Drug Safety An agreement is sealed between the UAE Space Agency and South Korea's AeroSpace Administration Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari, UAE Minister of Economy and Kim Yong-sun, South Korea's Minister of Intellectual Property The Al Forsan aerobatic team perform a fly-past at Qasr Al Watan The vehicle carrying Mr Lee arrives at Qasr Al Watan Heritage band performers A camel rider at Qasr Al Watan Girls perform a traditional dance during the arrival of Mr Lee

Stargate UAE's core cluster involves developing a one-gigawatt AI infrastructure cluster, expected to be completed in three years.

Announced in May with OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco and SoftBank, Stargate UAE is being developed by Khazna Data Centres, a G42 company, within the 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi.

The team is building the first 200 megawatts of the project on an “accelerated timeline”, and it is expected to come online next year, G42 said last month.

South Korea and the UAE also signed other agreements during a meeting between President Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Lee at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The leaders held talks on ways to enhance co-operation and advance the special strategic relationship and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and South Korea, state news agency Wam reported.

They also signed agreements to co-operate in the fields of space, biohealth, intellectual property and nuclear energy.

Sheikh Mohamed described South Korea as a leading trade partner, while Mr Lee spoke of the strong ties between the nations.

