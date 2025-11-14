President of South Korea to begin state visit to the UAE on Monday

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is to begin a state visit to the UAE on Monday.

President Sheikh Mohamed will hold talks with Mr Lee on ways to strengthen economic and development-focused ties between the two nations, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders will also look for ways to advance the special strategic partnership and comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and South Korea. Discussions will also cover regional and international issues.

It is Mr Lee’s first visit to the UAE since being elected as president in June. He meet Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum last month.

During that meeting in Gyeongju they spoke about the robust co-operation between the UAE and South Korea, while reviewing prospects for developing ties, Wam reported at the time.

