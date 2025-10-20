AWS outage: Major websites, social media and banking apps down due to 'operational issue'

Amazon Web Services is currently in the midst of a major outage that has taken down its key platforms, impacting its global operations and a chunk of the internet.

The problems started in Amazon's "US-East-1 Region", according to Amazon's Service Health dashboard, and has affected 59 services at 1.17pm UAE time and has reportedly spread into other parts of the world.

Users began reporting issues at about 11am UAE time, according to DownDetector.

At 1.27pm UAE time, Amazon stated that they're seeing "significant signs of recovery" and expect that most requests should now be succeeding.

Among the services affected include AI enterprise assistance Amazon Q Business, contact centre service Amazon Connect, code development platform AWS Lambda and a number of cloud and security-related services, the Service Health dashboard shows.

That has affected some of the most used services globally, including the main Amazon website, Alexa, Music and Prime Video, and messaging platforms WhatsApp and Snapchat, according to DownDetector.

Other affected services include gaming platforms Epic Games, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Fortnite, Roblox, Pokemon Go, the PlayStation Network and The New York Times' Wordle, the Microsoft Store and teleconferencing service Zoom. Banks and trading platforms have also been affected.

"We're aware many users are currently unable to access Coinbase due to an AWS outage. Our team is working on the issue and we'll provide updates here. All funds are safe," Coinbase said in a post on X.

Seattle-based AWS confirmed that the issue was due to "increased error rates and latencies" for multiple services in that region.

In its last update, the company said "customers may be unable to create or update support cases".

Its engineers were "immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue and fully understanding the root cause".

Among the services affected are Amazon, its Alexa digital assistant, social media network Snapchat, and online games Fortnite and Roblox.

Parse.ly, a data analytics platform whose services are hosted by AWS, said the outage has caused "degraded performance or temporary unavailability".

However, "no data loss is expected [and] once AWS restores stability, affected services will automatically recover", a Parse.ly representative told The National.

The National has reached out to AWS for comment.

