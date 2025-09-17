Carrefour shuts all stores in Kuwait after Bahrain closure

French retailer Carrefour has closed all of its stores in Kuwait - the latest Gulf market in a growing list in which the company is ceasing operations.
Carrefour said it had ceased operations there on September 16 in an Instagram post late on Tuesday, without offering further details.
The move comes after it shut its stores in Bahrain on Sunday, after ceasing operations in Oman in January and Jordan in November.
Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, which operates Carrefour in the region, has not commented on the closures so far. But it has announced the launch of its new grocery brand HyperMax in all of the locations where Carrefour has shut its stores.
Majid Al Futtaim, the Middle East's largest mall operator, brought French-owned Carrefour to the region in 1995. In May 2013, the company also bought a 25 per cent minority stake from Carrefour Group in its hypermarket business for €530 million. At the same time, the Dubai company extended its exclusive franchise partnership with Carrefour until 2025.
Carrefour said in an April statement that it had renewed its franchise agreement with Majid Al Futtaim Group, with the deal including more than 400 stores in 20 countries, covering the Middle East, Egypt, East Africa and Georgia.
As part of its strategic plan of Carrefour 2026, the group aims to open 10 new markets, mainly in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, it added.
Majid Al Futtaim Retail currently holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour across 12 markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a network of more than 390 stores, according to its website.
The company is also growing the portfolio of its HyperMax stores, with six stores announced in Bahrain, adding to 44 locations in Jordan and Oman.
