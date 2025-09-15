Carrefour ceased all operations in Bahrain on September 14. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National
Business

Carrefour closes down all its stores in Bahrain

Retailer has also ceased operations in Oman and Jordan in recent months

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

September 15, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

French retailer Carrefour has said it will cease all operations in Bahrain, following the closure of its stores in Oman in January and Jordan in November.

Carrefour announced the decision in a brief post on Instagram on Sunday, saying operations ceased on September 14. No reason was provided for the decision.

The National has reached out to Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, which operates the French company's regional stores, for comment.

Majid Al Futtaim, one of Dubai's biggest private sector companies and the Middle East's largest mall operator, brought Carrefour to the region in 1995.

In May 2013, Majid Al Futtaim Holding bought a 25 per cent minority stake from Carrefour Group in its hypermarket business for €530 million. At the same time, the Dubai company extended its exclusive franchise partnership with Carrefour until 2025. Majid Al Futtaim has not announced any updates to the deal since then.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail currently holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour across 12 markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a network of more than 390 stores, according to its website.

The company also owns and operates HyperMax, a new grocery retail brand with 44 locations in Jordan and Oman. It also operates Supeco, a low-cost hybrid grocery retail model that combines a traditional supermarket with a wholesale warehouse, across 17 locations in Egypt.

The retail sector across the Middle East and North Africa is expanding, especially in the Gulf, where sales are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent to reach $386.9 billion in 2028, from $309.6 billion in 2023, Alpen Capital said in a report last year.

The growth is expected to be supported by an increase in population, rise in per capita income and boost in tourism activities, Alpen added.

