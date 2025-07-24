Mubadala hosts business leaders on sidelines of DC Open in Washington

Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment firm Mubadala has co-hosted a business convening with the Milken Institute and Citi on the sidelines of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington.

Speakers at the event were Mubadala deputy group chief executive Homaid Al Shimmari, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, G42 group chief global affairs officer Talal Al Kaissi, MGX chief strategy and safety officer David Scott, Milken Institute chairman Michael Milken, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, US tennis star Frances Tiafoe and others.

Among the topics discussed during the Tuesday event included investment and policy priorities to advance economic growth. Key themes during the session included sport's role in Abu Dhabi's evolution as a global city, Mubadala's commitment to adding value and how sport is driving Washington's changing economy.

Other themes included US facilitating foreign investment in the UAE, Mubadala's role as a key player in the Emirates' economic partnership with the US and the two countries' relationship in AI and artificial intelligence.

The US and UAE have strengthened their relationship in the new technology in recent months, including the UAE's commitment to a $1.4 trillion investment framework in the US related to AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy and manufacturing.

The Milken Institute, in partnership with Mubadala and Citi, hosted a gathering on the sidelines of the Mubadala Citi DC Open to discuss investment and policy priorities to advance economic growth. Photo courtesy: Mubadala

In May, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Trump witnessed the unveiling of plans for a new 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi during the president's visit to the country.

Mubadala became a co-sponsor of the annual tennis tournament in 2023. The tournament is a 500-level event on the ATP and WTA tours, featuring a field of 48 players in the men's singles event and 28 players in the women's singles event.

