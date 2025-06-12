Explained: How Air India plane crash could impact Boeing - video
Manus Cranny
Manus Cranny

June 12, 2025

'No survivors' after flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashes on take-off

Boeing's stock price fell by more than 4 per cent on Thursday, after an Air India flight crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

The plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that had 242 people on board and was bound for London's Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after take-off.

In a statement to The National on Thursday, Boeing said it was "working to gather more information".

Updated: June 12, 2025, 2:41 PM
