Islands of Neom. The PIF is spearheading key gigaprojects in the kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. Getty Images
Islands of Neom. The PIF is spearheading key gigaprojects in the kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. Getty Images

Business

Saudi's PIF raises 2030 assets target to $2.67 trillion after exceeding last year's goal

Fund plans focus on local market having already created 1.1 million jobs and 93 companies in the kingdom

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

April 27, 2025