IMI appoints new chief people officer to boost group talent strategy

Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments has appointed Ahmed Embaby as its new chief people officer, boosting the group's talent strategies and organisational effectiveness.

Mr Embaby brings more than three decades of experience across global companies including Pfizer, PepsiCo and Oracle, in multicultural environments spanning the Middle East, South Africa and Turkey.

In those roles, he designed and implemented leadership assessment processes, restructured executive roles and spearheaded human capital integrations during major acquisitions – boosting operational efficiency and elevating employee experiences.

At IMI, Mr Embaby will oversee the human capital strategy across its portfolio of media brands, including Sky News Arabia, The National, Al Ain News and CNN Business Arabic.

IMI is a privately owned, global media group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with operations across 19 countries. Through RedBird IMI, its joint venture with RedBird Capital Partners, IMI invests in leading media, sports and entertainment brands globally.

“Ahmed’s appointment highlights our commitment to cultivating a high-performing culture by attracting and developing best-in-class talent,” said IMI chief executive Rani Raad.

“He will lead strategic initiatives to enhance talent acquisition, employee engagement and organisational development, ensuring our workforce remains a key driver of our industry leadership.”

Mr Embaby holds a bachelor's degree in management information system from USI University Europe – England, and has completed executive leadership programmes at the University of Michigan's Stephen M Ross School of Business and IESE Business School, as well as certifications in leadership and human development.

“I look forward to collaborating with the group’s talented team to strengthen capabilities, foster operational excellence and create a work environment that encourages innovation, all in line with the group’s vision and ambitious goals for the future,” Mr Embaby said.

