RedBird IMI completes $1.45bn acquisition of UK TV production company All3Media

RedBird IMI, a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi's International Media Investments, has completed its acquisition of All3Media for £1.15 billion ($1.45 billion), its largest transaction to date.

RedBird IMI acquired All3Media, UK's largest independent TV production company, from its joint owners, US film major Warner Bros Discovery and London-based Liberty Global, which also has stakes in entertainment companies ITV, Lionsgate and Televisa Univision.

The deal, which was announced in February, has been approved by regulators in the US, UK and Germany.

The investment is RedBird IMI's fifth since its inception in December 2022 as the company, which has global offices including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, continues to boost its portfolio in media, entertainment and sport.

London-based All3Media has 50 production labels under its portfolio, including Studio Lambert, Raw, Two Brothers Pictures, Silverback Films, New Pictures and Neal Street Productions, and has produced popular global shows, including Fleabag, Gogglebox, Call the Midwife, The Traitors and the reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the Netflix hit.

The group’s companies have a global presence, across the UK, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and New Zealand, and produce 4,000 hours annually for linear broadcasters, as well as video on demand, social media and other digital platforms.

All3Media International operates a distribution catalogue of more than 30,000 hours, while the group’s digital business, Little Dot Studios, drives audiences in social video, podcast and branded content across several platforms.

Jeff Zucker, chief executive of RedBird IMI, will become chairman of the All3Media board, while current chief executive Jane Turton and chief operating officer Sara Geater will remain in their roles.

Rani R. Raad, chief executive of IMI, will also join the board of All3Media.

RedBird IMI manages about $10 billion in assets globally, and global media company IMI, which owns The National, Sky News Arabia, Al Ain News and CNN Business Arabic, as well as a minority stake in Euronews.