IMI launches academy to train next generation of media professionals

Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments is launching an academy as part of a plan to become the leading training hub in the media sector.

The IMI Academy will significantly impact society and the industry by developing skilled professionals, driving innovation and fostering cultural representation, said IMI chief executive Rani Raad.

“As IMI continues on its transformation journey to become the smartest and most respected media company in the region and beyond, it is important for us to play a pivotal role in fostering the next wave of media talent and establishing our presence as a prime destination for industry professionals,” said Mr Raad.

“It will also incorporate the latest accelerated learning techniques and leverage AI and technological tools to ensure a modernised learning experience.”

IMI is a privately owned investment company focused on building a portfolio of media assets across the globe. Its brands include The National, CNN Business Arabic and Al-Ain News, along with interests in Sky News Arabia and Euronews.

Sky News Arabia presenter Faisal bin Huraiz will lead the initiative as director of IMI Academy.

“Under Faisal's leadership, the IMI Academy will align our training programmes with global standards and explore new ways to support ongoing learning and development across IMI,” said Mr Raad.

“The academy will build on existing efforts within our group, including The National’s graduate programme, which has recently recruited its second cohort of trainees, and Sky News Arabia Academy, which has made great strides in nurturing media professionals and content creators.

“Our expert trainers have delivered high-calibre courses to hundreds, from youth and graduates to senior executives and CEOs. Under the IMI Academy umbrella, all of our assets will continue driving learning and development with brand-specific curriculums, advancing IMI’s mission.”

