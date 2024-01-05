IMI bolsters leadership team with senior appointments

Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments announced key leadership appointments on Friday, aimed at driving growth in the region and globally.

The company appointed Nadim Koteich as general manager of Sky News Arabia (SNA).

Mr Koteich brings more than 20 years of experience in the media industry and has “played an instrumental role in shaping the landscape of political dialogue and commentary in Middle Eastern media”, IMI said.

He will continue to host his own show on SNA, Tonight with Nadim and will be tasked with both setting the editorial tone and making sure the channel's content is optimised across all platforms, the company said.

SNA is expected to launch a number of new programming initiatives over the next few months and Mr Koteich will be responsible for expanding its coverage into new genres.

Additionally, the company promoted Abdou Gadallah to the role of group editorial director.

Previously, Mr Gadallah served as the head of news at Sky News Arabia, responsible for the channel's coverage of major events, as well as overseeing day-to-day newsroom operations.

The appointments are effective immediately. Both are newly created roles and the duo will report directly to Rani Raad, the newly appointed chief executive of IMI.

“These appointments strengthen our commitment to upholding the highest standards of editorial integrity whilst we grow and strengthen our relationships with our audiences,” said Mr Raad.

