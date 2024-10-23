Heathrow is at the centre of UK trade, and last year handled more goods than all other UK airports combined. Photo: Heathrow Airport
Heathrow is at the centre of UK trade, and last year handled more goods than all other UK airports combined. Photo: Heathrow Airport

Business

UK Budget: Heathrow warns government must not 'jeopardise competitive position'

Europe's busiest airport appeals to UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves not to squeeze aviation industry for tax cash

Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
London

October 23, 2024