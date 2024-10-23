Olympics and Taylor Swift give Heathrow a summer boost

London's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/06/17/heathrow-calls-for-business-rates-rethink-after-predictions-of-almost-1bn-tax-bill/" target="_blank">Heathrow Airport</a> handled a record number of passengers over the summer, thanks to travellers passing through the hub on their way to the Paris Olympics and music fans following several iconic performers as they toured the UK. In the case of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/16/from-terrorism-scare-to-triumph-taylor-swift-returns-to-the-stage-in-london/" target="_blank">Taylor Swift's UK concerts</a>, many US-based fans flocked to London because some tickets were almost 80 per cent cheaper, it was reported. From June to September, 30.7 million <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/06/14/saudi-and-french-funds-to-buy-third-of-shares-in-heathrow-airport/" target="_blank">passengers passed through Heathrow</a>, bringing the total for the first nine months to 63.1 million, a rise of 6.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. Passenger numbers from the Middle East rose by 7 per cent to 6.3 million from January to September this year. This was despite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/12/eta-charge-for-middle-east-travellers-devastating-for-heathrow-competitiveness/" target="_blank">Heathrow announcing in August </a>that, since the introduction of the British government's £10-a-person electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system last year, the airport has lost 90,000 transfer passengers on routes operating to and from UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Meanwhile, Heathrow recorded the busiest departures and arrivals days in its history on July 24 and September 2, respectively. As a result, it has increased its full-year passenger number forecast to 83.8 million. “This summer has tested our colleagues, infrastructure and airlines to co-operate harder than ever before, with record numbers of passengers travelling through the busiest two-runway airport in the world,” Heathrow's chief executive Thomas Woldbye said. “We have risen to this challenge, delivering excellent service with over 91 per cent of passengers waiting at security for less than five minutes.” Heathrow's adjusted profit before tax for the first nine months was £350 million, despite a 3.2 per cent dip in revenue. Meanwhile, the airport said it expects to invest more than £1 billion this year alone. Currently, Heathrow is not forecasting a dividend for this year, although it said it is “probable subject to financial performance”. Heathrow's latest profit and passenger numbers were released a week before the UK Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, unveils her autumn budget, which Mr Woldbye described as “a prime opportunity to set the aviation industry up for long-term success”. Calling for the government to support continuing efforts to introduce more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into the sector, he added that “backing British SAF through a revenue certainty mechanism and committing to joined-up policymaking that makes sense for aviation will supercharge Heathrow’s potential to deliver growth and investment for the whole of the country”.