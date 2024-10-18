Britain has Europe's highest rates of air passenger tax - and is expected to raise them again in its budget this month. Getty Images
Britain has Europe's highest rates of air passenger tax - and is expected to raise them again in its budget this month. Getty Images

News

Europe

Up, up or away? Europe's air tax divide and what it means for Gulf travellers

Duties on passengers set to rise in Britain and Denmark but disappear in Sweden after twist in green debate

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

October 18, 2024