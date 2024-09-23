UAE-based HyperSpace opened House of Hype in Riyadh last year. Photo: HyperSpace
UAE-based HyperSpace opened House of Hype in Riyadh last year. Photo: HyperSpace

Business

Dubai's HyperSpace aims for the stars with its futuristic attractions

Generation Start-up: The company plans to open House of Hype in Dubai and looks to expand to the US and Asia

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

September 23, 2024