Travellers wait at Detroit airport amid the disruption caused by the global IT outage. The aviation industry was hit hard by the incident. Getty Images
Travellers wait at Detroit airport amid the disruption caused by the global IT outage. The aviation industry was hit hard by the incident. Getty Images
Global IT outage: Who will foot the bill as insurance claims reach billions of dollars?
Travel insurance claims expected to go up after flights were cancelled or delayed during CrowdStrike incident, analysts say