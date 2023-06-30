ESPN lays off about 20 on-air personalities

Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among about 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.

ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.

Friday's announcement resembled what happened in April 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time that they would no longer be on the air.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun,” ESPN said in a statement.

“This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an continuing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.

“This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Van Gundy had been the network's top NBA analyst since 2007 and recently completed calling a record 17th NBA Finals.

Kolber was a long-time ESPN veteran, including being the co-host of a nightly show when ESPN2 made its debut in 1993.

She was also the host of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown show.

Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off.



Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.



So grateful for a 38 yr career!



Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.



Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URitozP0LQ — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) June 30, 2023

ESPN is expected to continue assessing its talent pool over the next year as contracts are reviewed or negotiated for renewal.

It had already started some reductions by not renewing the contracts of NBA studio analyst Chris Chelios, long-time SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett and NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich.

While its NFL, NHL and baseball contracts are set well into the future, negotiations for the renewal of NBA rights are expected to begin next year.