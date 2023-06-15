Twitter faces eviction from Colorado office

A judge in Colorado on Thursday ordered that Twitter be evicted from its office in Boulder, the latest development in the financial saga for the social platform that billionaire Elon Musk purchased less than a year ago.

The Denver Business Journal reported that the building's landlord says Twitter is behind on rent payments and has not abided by lease agreements. The landlord therefore asked the court to terminate Twitter's rights to the property.

On May 31, the judge filed a “writ of restitution”, making the local sheriff conduct an eviction on behalf of the landlord.

The company has had an office in Boulder, a small city located less than an hour from Denver and nestled near the Rocky Mountains, since 2014, when it purchased the social media aggregation Gnip company.

It is unknown if people were still working in the Boulder office space, which used to host up to 300 employees.

Mr Musk purchased Twitter in November 2022, and financial issues and refusals to pay rent have plagued the company ever since.

Insider reported in May that offices in London, New York City and San Francisco are facing lawsuits over rent.

The Denver Business Journal also reported that Twitter is dealing with a legal dispute at another office in Boulder, which involves unpaid cleaning fees and a lack of rent payments.

The Financial Times said Goldman Sachs's commercial-mortgage portfolio, which hosts Twitter, is suffering due to Mr Musk's refusal to pay rent.

The company under previous chief executive Jack Dorsey offered permanent remote work for all employees but Mr Musk has since then said working from home is “morally wrong”.