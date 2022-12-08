Office or hotel? Photos show beds at Twitter headquarters

Elon Musk has been spending a lot of time at the social media company since his $44 billion acquisition

Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California. Bloomberg
Ian Oxborrow
Dec 08, 2022
There is resting on the job, and then there is actually living at work.

Elon Musk is well known to drive his staff to their limits in order to achieve maximum output, and it appears employees at Twitter are at least being afforded some comfort as they get used to life under a new regime after the billionaire's acquisition of the social media platform.

Photos given to the BBC show beds at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.

It also showed bedding on sofas and wardrobes that had reportedly been moved into the office's premises.

This comes after Mr Musk criticised San Francisco Mayor London Breed following a report that the city was investigating Twitter for setting up bedrooms at its headquarters.

He said in a tweet that Twitter was being unfairly attacked for “providing beds for tired employees”.

A representative for the city’s Department of Building Inspections told the San Francisco Chronicle that it would conduct a site inspection at Twitter headquarters after a complaint about the bedrooms, a possible breach of the building code.

Last month, Mr Musk gave staff an ultimatum to sign an agreement that they would work with “hardcore” intensity or they could leave the company.

For Twitter to succeed, “we will need to be extremely hardcore”, Mr Musk said in an email.

He has described how his own work ethic is “torture”.

“I am not sure how many people would actually like to be me,” he said. “They would like to be what they imagine being me, which is not the same thing as actually being me.”

Twitter's director of product management Esther Crawford tweeted a picture of herself in a sleeping bag on the office floor on November 2.

“When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines, sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Twitter is set to alter the pricing of its Blue subscription plan, according to reports.

It will cost $11, up from $7.99, if paid for through its iPhone app, and $7 if paid for on the website.

Updated: December 08, 2022, 7:27 AM
