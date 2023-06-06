Linda Yaccarino officially begins new role as Twitter CEO

Twitter's new chief executive Linda Yaccarino officially began her new role with the social media company after taking over from billionaire Elon Musk.

“It happened – first day in the books,” she tweeted on Monday night without adding further details.

It happened — first day in the books!



Stay tuned… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 6, 2023

Her first day at Twitter arrived ahead of the six-week schedule Mr Musk had set when he made the announcement on May 12.

Mr Musk at the time said he would spend more time on product design and new technology for the platform while Ms Yaccarino focuses on business operations.

Previously the head of advertising at NBC Universal, Ms Yaccarino has been given the task of revitalising Twitter's revenue streams.

Two months after Mr Musk said the company was “breaking even”, Twitter's advertising revenue in April was down 59 per cent from a year ago, the New York Times reported.

Citing an internal presentation, the Times reported that the microblogging platform had often fallen short of its weekly sales projections.

During a Twitter Spaces conversation on Monday, Mr Musk complained that advertisers in Europe and North America were “trying to drive Twitter bankrupt”.

Former NBC Universal executive Jon Benarroch also joined the company on Sunday, Ms Yaccarino tweeted.