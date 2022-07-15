Toyota Crown to be sold around the world for the first time

Toyota has unveiled the 16th generation of its Crown model, its flagship in Japan, and said it will be sold around the world for the first time.

The new Crown will be available in about 40 countries and regions, with an expected annual sales volume of some 200,000 units, Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, said at the debut of the new model.

“This flagship has represented Japanese success and pride, bringing together Japan's world-class technology and skilled workforce,” he said.

“The new Crown is full of these underlying strengths. That is why, with this series, we will once again take on the world.”

Toyota has unveiled four variations of the Crown — a crossover, a sport type, sedan and an SUV.

The Crown crossover type will be the first model to be released around autumn this year, Toyota said. The cheapest version begins at 4.35 million yen ($31,000) in Japan.

The other models will be released over the course of the next year and a half.

The Crown was initially launched in 1955 as its first mass production passenger vehicle created with Toyota's own domestic technology.

It was the first car Toyota exported to the US, in 1958. Two years later, exports were suspended as the Crown's engine wasn't capable of speeds needed on American freeways.

“I would be more than happy if we could help restore vitality to Japan by making the Crown a Japanese car loved round the world,” Mr Toyoda said.

Toyota recently unveiled its first mass market hybrid car for India, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. It is the first car to be built by Toyota as part of a global alliance with Suzuki.

The model will be an “ultimate game changer” for the company in India's electrified car space, Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of local unit Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said at a launch event in New Delhi.