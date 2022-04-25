Dubai forms Hatta Traders Council to support local entrepreneurs

Dubai has approved the formation of a new Hatta Traders Council to support local young Emirati businessmen and entrepreneurs as part of the Hatta Master Development Plan, which seeks to turn the town into a major tourist destination.

The new council, which will fall under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber, will work to maximise the benefits from new economic opportunities, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said on Saturday.

The Hatta Master Development Plan, part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aims to transform the town into an attractive destination for business, investment and tourism. This includes the construction of an inland beach, lake and cable-driven mountain railway.

"UAE citizens are capable of leading the city’s comprehensive development and will play a key role in supporting the emirate’s economy in the next 50 years," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"We are confident in the ability of Emirati entrepreneurs to innovate and develop unique business ideas and projects that will contribute to raising the emirate’s competitiveness globally."

Hatta, near the border with Oman, has already become an adventure getaway, with mountain biking and kayaking popular activities.

The new 20-year development plan was unveiled last year by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Hatta into a major tourism destination, with several new projects in the pipeline.

The plan will see the addition of a funicular [cable railway], the longest mountain walk in the Emirates, new hotel facilities and 120 kilometres of bicycle path, among other facilities.

The Hatta Traders Council is the first of a series of initiatives that will be launched to support the ideas of Emirati young people and ensure the growth and success of their businesses, Sheikh Hamdan said.

The council will be chaired by Mana Al Kaabi with members including Ahmed Al Hashemi, Khalifa Al Bedwawi, Bakheet Al Meqbali, Majid Al Bedwawi, Khalifa Al Mutaiwei, Mohammed Al Kaabi, Khaled Al Bedwawi, and Khaled Al Bedwawi.

It is set to play a "key role in supporting young entrepreneurs who own small and medium businesses, by empowering and enabling them to implement projects and creative ideas to advance sustainable economic development" in Hatta and Dubai, a statement said.