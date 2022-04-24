Masdar to develop green hydrogen plants in Egypt

Masdar, the Abu Dhabi renewable energy company, and Hassan Allam Utilities have signed two memorandums of understanding with Egyptian state-backed organisations to cooperate on the development of green hydrogen production plants in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and on the Mediterranean coast.

Wam news agency reported that the memorandums were signed in the presence of Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar, Dr Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy for Egypt, and Dr Hala El Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development and Chairperson of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber said the partnership agreements demonstrated the strength of the close relationship between the UAE and Egypt.

"These projects will build on the UAE’s and Masdar’s position as an early mover in the global hydrogen market and expand our capacity to deliver zero carbon energy solutions. As our two countries prepare to host the next two COPs, we look forward to working with our partners in Egypt to make practical advances in the energy transition that will provide significant benefits for the economy and the climate," he said.

Egypt enjoys abundant solar and wind resources that allow for the generation of renewable power at a competitive cost, a key enabler for green hydrogen production.

Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, told Wam that his country is working to encourage investment in green energy projects and to accelerate the energy transition process in the region.