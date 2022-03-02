From Apple to BP: major western companies exit Russia amid Ukraine crisis

The list of major western companies turning their backs on Russia is growing in the fallout over the country's military offensive in Ukraine.

The US and its allies in Europe imposed a host of sanctions on Moscow, while some Russian banks were barred from the Swift global financial network. The US Treasury prohibited Americans from engaging in transactions with the Bank of Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the country's Ministry of Finance.

Some countries closed their airspace to Russian aircraft, and the US Justice Department is also seeking to seize yachts, luxury apartments and private jets belonging to wealthy Russians with ties to Putin.

On Wednesday, Russian paratroopers landed in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian army said.

Several major western companies have pulled out of doing business in Russia spanning industries from energy and shipping to tech giants such as Apple and Google.

The growing list includes energy majors Shell, ExxonMobil and BP, auto makers GM, Volvo and Volkswagen, as well as shipping giant Maersk, among others.

Social media outlets including Facebook and TikTok have also taken steps to curb the reach of Russian state-linked news outlets in an effort to prevent misinformation about the conflict.

"Freedom will always triumph over tyranny," US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address. "He (Vladimir Putin) thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined."

List of western companies exiting Russia so far