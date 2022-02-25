Nvidia investigating cyber attack on its computer systems

US chipmaker says its 'business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted'

Feb 25, 2022

Nvidia Corp, the most valuable publicly traded chipmaker in the US, said it is investigating an attack on its computer systems.

“We are investigating an incident. Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted,” Nvidia said in a statement.

“We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don't have any additional information to share at this time.”

The Telegraph reported earlier that some Nvidia computer systems were knocked offline for up to two days because of illicit access from the outside.

Shares of the company pared gains to trade down 0.7 per cent in late-afternoon trading.

At a market cap of about $600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the US.

It is known for its graphics processing units (GPU) that enhance videogaming experiences and advanced computer simulations.

Updated: February 25th 2022, 10:47 PM
