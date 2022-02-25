Expo 2020 Dubai: Dr Sultan Al Jaber visits Japan pavilion

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has visited the Japan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

He explored the innovations on display, such as the “cities of the future” experience, the sustainability aspect of Japanese architecture and smart transportation, ministry officials said on Friday.

Dr Al Jaber met Akio Isomata, Japan's ambassador to the UAE, and was briefed on the latest technological developments.

They discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan and opportunities for collaboration — especially in priority sectors such as future industries, space, advanced technology and petrochemicals.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber is shown visions of future cities in the Japan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

Bilateral trade between the UAE and Japan reached $30.5 billion last year, with the Emirates' exports there rising to $24bn. UAE imports from Japan increased to $6.5bn by the end of 2021, according to the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Last month, the department urged Japanese investors and entrepreneurs to benefit from investment opportunities and the ease of doing business in the UAE capital, as the emirate seeks to attract more foreign investors.

The host delegation at Japan's Expo pavilion, which is themed Where Ideas Meet, highlighted the key role the country plays in international partnerships and collaborations — especially as it prepares to host Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Dr Al Jaber also reviewed unique uses of virtual reality, artificial intelligence and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in the reimagining of smart cities.

Expo 2020 Dubai is approaching 15 million visits after enjoying its biggest week yet.

Numbers were buoyed by top attractions such as a highly-anticipated performance by chart-topping British band Coldplay at Al Wasl Dome.

Other attractions included a star-studded tennis tournament, featuring famous names such as John McEnroe and Kim Clijsters, as well as a visit to the Serbia pavilion by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, before his return to action in Dubai this week.