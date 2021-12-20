Expo 2020 Dubai: Dr Sultan Al Jaber visits five pavilions

The tour included the pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan, and South Korea

The National
Dec 20, 2021

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, on Monday visited the pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and South Korea at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He first visited the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, the second-largest at the Expo.

The pavilion sheds light on the future of the country and the transformations it is now undergoing. Its design reflects the kingdom’s heritage, its present, and its aspirations to build a prosperous future. It also introduces Expo visitors to its society and culture and their connection to deeply rooted Arab values and traditions.

Dr Al Jaber then visited Egypt’s pavilion where he was briefed on the 3D experience in which visitors learn about the history of ancient Egypt alongside the nation’s present achievements, including its urban development and huge tourism projects.

Expo 2020 Dubai suspends some events as precaution against Covid-19

He was also briefed on the events hosted by the Egyptian pavilion, including workshops, discussions, business meetings and cultural salons, as well as specialised exhibitions in archaeology, education and real estate investment.

Next was the UK pavilion, where he was briefed on the country's latest innovations and its collaborations with entities across the world.

Dr Al Jaber then visited the Pakistani pavilion and learnt about the country's progress from ancient civilisations through to the modern era.

He concluded his visit with the Korean pavilion, where he was told about the Fourth Industrial Revolution through artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the Internet of Things. He was also briefed on new methods of communication and transportation.

Updated: December 20th 2021, 2:38 PM
