Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours India and Pakistan pavilions

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the India and Pakistan pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

"Ancient cultures and friendly peoples ... renewed relations with the two countries," he wrote on Twitter.

The India pavilion is among the most popular at Expo, with more than one million visits since the event opened on October 1.

Last month, the pavilion hosted special events for India's 73rd Republic Day, where visitors basked in a carnival atmosphere and schoolchildren stole the show with patriotic songs and dance performances.

The five-storey pavilion is a dynamic, continually moving structure that tells stories about the country’s past and its plans for the future.

Pakistan's striking pavilion has also been popular with visitors to the world's fair.

Sheikh Mohammed with the president of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades at Expo 2020 on Thursday. Photo: Dubai Media Office

It recently unveiled a part of the world's largest copy of the Quran, the creation of Pakistani-Canadian artist and sculptor Shahid Rassam.

The pavilion's theme – The Hidden Treasure – is intended to boost tourism, commerce and investment in Pakistan.

Thousands of colourful glass units make up the pavilion's facade and help to attract visitors inside.

One of the main highlights is the "inner journey" that shows off Pakistan’s archaeological treasures, handicrafts, natural resources, tourist sites, food, culture, music and art.

President of Cyprus

Sheikh Mohammed also met the Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades, at Expo 2020.

Cyprus celebrated its country day on Thursday, which included a display of the country’s folk musical traditions.

The Cyprus pavilion focuses on the island’s geostrategic location at the crossroads of three continents, highlighting it as an ideal place to visit, live and do business.

Writing on Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said he held "positive talks" with Mr Anastasiades. They discussed future co-operation, especially in trade, investment and tourism.

The two countries signed several agreements, including the establishment of a strategic partnership and agreements on maritime transport and cyber security.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

At a media briefing at Expo, Mr Anastasiades said: “What we are trying to develop [is] the connectivity between our two countries, to have much more frequent flights, in order to allow our brothers from the United Arab Emirates to visit Cyprus whilst Cypriots of course, are visiting Dubai – it’s an exceptional place.”