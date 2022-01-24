Aldar partners with Ewec to power its assets with clean energy for up to five years

Aldar, the UAE's biggest listed property company, signed an agreement with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec) to power all of its owned and managed assets with clean energy sources for up to five years, as part of efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The clean energy will be supplied to Aldar’s assets from EWEC’s clean energy sources. These will be validated through Clean Energy Certificates registered by Ewec, a scheme that was launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy to enable companies in the emirate to validate claims of producing and consuming renewable or clean electricity, Aldar said in a statement on Monday.

"There has never been a time more critical for the corporate community to acknowledge the impact that real estate assets have on the environment," Greg Fewer, Aldar's chief financial officer, said.

"Buildings account for 37 per cent of today's global CO2 emissions when both operational emissions and embodied emissions of materials are taken into account. It is evident that sustainable buildings are one of the most effective means of tackling this global challenge."

More to follow...