Saudi Aramco signs 50 agreements at iktva forum

The company signs new deals with Schlumberger, Larsen and Toubro and Sutherland Global Services and other companies

Saudi Aramco on Monday signed agreements with Schlumberger, Larsen and Toubro and Sutherland Global Services as part of iktva programme. Reuters
Jan 24, 2022

Saudi Aramco signed 50 preliminary agreements with local and international companies at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) Forum and Exhibition on Monday.

The world’s largest oil exporting company signed accords with Schlumberger, Larsen and Toubro and Sutherland Global Services, among others, it said in a statement.

The iktva programme, which runs until January 26 in Dhahran, aims to drive domestic value creation, maximise long-term economic growth and diversification, and build a world-class supply chain for the development of a globally competitive energy sector in the kingdom.

“It wasn’t possible to foresee the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, but iktva helped us to prepare for the disruptions it caused to the global supply chain,” Amin Nasser, Aramco president and chief executive, said.

“Our investment in a diversified network of suppliers has helped us maintain a track record of reliability and iktva continues to prove its value by contributing to an increasingly vibrant, dynamic and business-friendly environment in Saudi Arabia.”

Updated: January 24th 2022, 11:10 AM
