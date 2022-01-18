Inclusion of hydrocarbon industry 'will help world make transition to cleaner energy'

The hydrocarbon industry should be included in the energy mix globally even as the world focuses on cutting emissions and protecting the environment, according to the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and special envoy for climate change.

The “hydrocarbon industry should be included as part of the mix because if we want to successfully transition through the energy system of tomorrow, we can’t simply unplug from the energy system of today and we can’t do this with a flip of a switch”, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who is also managing director and group chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, said on Tuesday.

“We need to take time and we need to consult and engage all those relevant in the consultation and in the discussions,” Dr Al Jaber said.

“We need to make the current system more efficient with less carbon and we should leverage the expertise from across the energy sectors to help find practical and meaningful climate solutions that we all need.”

The UAE announced a net-zero emissions by 2050 strategy in the build up to Cop26, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. In 2023, the Emirates will become the first Gulf Arab nation to host the Cop summit.

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, is developing numerous clean energy projects as it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. It is currently constructing Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the Arab world’s first multi-unit operating nuclear energy plant.

The UAE is also building renewable energy projects to boost the supply of clean energy in the country, including the world’s largest solar plant in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. The two-gigawatt plant is expected to be fully operational this year.

Dubai is developing the 5GW Mohammed bin Rashid solar park as part of its strategy to cut emissions.

