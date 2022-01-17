Opec+ has ensured energy security, Saudi Arabia's energy minister says

Saudi Arabia said oil stability is paramount and its alliance with the super group of producers has taken measures to ensure energy security.

“We believe Opec+ have done a lot in bringing about stability,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week conference.

"There is nothing more profound, more important for energy security than having to have a stable market."

The Opec+ group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, executed a historic reduction of 9.7 million barrels per day between May 2020 and July last year, but has tapered the supply cuts as demand improved.

The group agreed to add another 400,000 bpd to the market from February.

Opec+ "is demonstrating a great deal of seriousness and attentiveness to what it takes to energise an economy and how much others are lagging when it comes to that", Prince Abdulaziz said.

Oil prices have rallied more than 10 per cent this year as global economies recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and Opec+ restrained production.

China, the world's second largest economy, grew by 8.1 per cent last year.

Brent, the international crude benchmark under which two thirds of oil trades, was trading 0.26 per cent lower at $85.84 a barrel at 4.57pm UAE time on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, was lower by 0.02 per cent, trading at $83.80 a barrel.

Gulf economies are projected to grow by 5.1 per cent on average this year on the back of higher oil prices and the expansion of their non-oil sector, according to Emirates NBD.

The UAE economy is expected to grow by 4.6 per cent this year, according to the lender.

As call to lower emissions mount, many Gulf countries have also pledged to reach net-zero by mid-century. They have pivoted to cleaner alternatives like hydrogen to diversify their energy mix and to green their operations.

The UAE aims to capture about 25 per cent of the global hydrogen market share as the importance of clean fuel grows amid energy transition efforts, UAE energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said at the event.

“We are very excited about hydrogen. There are more than seven projects already happening and we are doing more and more on hydrogen,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.

The UAE is also in discussions with many countries to export hydrogen, he added.

“There have been already discussions with many countries who we supply hydrocarbon today and they are keen to get hydrogen.”

One of the lightest and most abundant elements in the universe, hydrogen is being prioritised across the world as a viable alternative fuel. It comes in various forms including blue, green and grey.

Blue and grey hydrogen are produced using natural gas while green hydrogen is produced using renewable sources.

“We will work on both and blue and green hydrogen. We have built the Middle East’s first hydrogen plant and we are testing now the utilisation,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.

Hydrogen is projected to account for 12 per cent of global energy use and 10 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions reductions by 2050, driven by climate change urgency and countries’ commitments to net zero, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency estimates.

Current annual hydrogen sales represent a market value of about $174 billion, which already exceeds the value of annual trade in liquefied natural gas, and could grow to $600bn by 2050.