Sheikh Hamdan lauds private sector’s role in enhancing career opportunities for UAE

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, met 300 UAE citizens recently recruited by Majid Al Futtaim as part of an Emiratisation programme known as Nafis.

Highlighting the crucial role private sector plays in supporting the country’s development, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE considers the private sector to be a major partner in the country’s development in the next 50 years, according to a statement issued by Dubai Media Office on Monday.

“The exemplary partnership between the public and private sectors enhances our ability to achieve greater success across various spheres of life and supports the nation’s progress in a new phase of economic growth,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Lauding the private sector for its role in enhancing the employment of Emiratis in various fields, he stressed the importance of equipping UAE citizens with the skills required to succeed in the labour market.

Majid Al Futtaim, the Middle East’s biggest mall operator, plans to hire 3,000 Emiratis, it had said in September, following the UAE government’s recent target of 10 per cent of company workforces comprising UAE citizens within five years.

The government stipulates that roles should be skilled and knowledge-based. Majid Al Futtaim said at the time that it will promote its "train to hire" graduate programme at Emiratis leaving university, with several more programmes to follow.

Majid Al Futtaim has held events across the country in the past three months to attract Emirati talent and create new jobs for them in the fields of retail, real estate, entertainment, management, human resources, technology and data, leading to the employment of about 300 Emirati citizens.

Launched in September, the Nafis programme aims to develop the competencies of a new generation. Through this initiative, Emiratis can explore new job opportunities in the private sector, contributing to increasing UAE citizens’ participation in the workforce.

Sheikh Hamdan met Majid Al Futtaim’s newly recruited UAE citizens in a ceremony organised by the company at the Expo 2020 UAE pavilion.